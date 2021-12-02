Newcastle United plot bold raid for Euro 2020 star, Everton chase big-money striker

The Magpies remain bottom of the Premier League table, but are still only a couple of wins away from escaping the relegation zone, and will be looking to press on and push towards safety over the coming weeks under new manager Eddie Howe.

Meanwhile, ex-footballer Gabby Agbonlahor has doubled down on his claims that Newcastle will struggle to attract signings in January due to top players wishing to live in London, and said: “If I was 25 now and I had a choice, I would choose Brentford over Newcastle.

“I'd rather be closer to London, for me to move all the way up north there, you're going to have to pay a lot more money. In the January transfer window, they're going to have that problem, attracting players with their league position and attracting players to go there, they're going to have to pay more.

“Let's be honest, even Brentford, Watford, teams that are around Newcastle [in the league] at the moment, players aren't going to go to Watford for the same money that they'll go to Newcastle for.”

He added: “They're going to choose Watford before Newcastle. I've had 10, 15 ex-players who have said ‘you're spot on Gabby’. You say it how it is and it's the truth and let's be honest, it's the truth. I'm sure Newcastle is an amazing city to live in and an amazing place but some players are going to want the lifestyle.

“Not every player, some aren't bothered by that, but some are going to want the lifestyle of London and want to be closer to London. I stand by my words 100-per-cent.”

Here is our rundown of the latest news and updates from the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly-anticipated action begins:

