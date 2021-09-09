Newcastle United plot January raid for Sheffield Utd star, Player wants to seal permanent Toon move

The former Bournemouth winger withdrew from the Scotland squad earlier this week and was later pictured with crutches and a protective boot on his right foot.

The early signs aren’t promising and it is likely the 27-year-old will join Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey and possibly Callum Wilson in the treatment room.

“A lot of the time you wear a boot and crutches are a precaution. But it doesn’t look great for the weekend until we really find out what’s happened.

“I’m sure he’ll have had it scanned to see the extent of the damage, but it didn’t look good.

“Steve Bruce must be thinking he’s walked under a ladder or run over a black cat or something. He has got no luck at the moment. It’s horrendous.”

Since joining on a free transfer last summer, Fraser has struggled to put a consistent run of games together.

As well as injuries, the player was also red-carded last season after picking up two yellows in the infamous 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

In total, he’s made just 26 appearances under Bruce, registering one goal and three assists.

Fraser reportedly asked coaches at Newcastle to teach him to play as a number eight after Bruce changed to the 5-3-2 formation.

He played in central midfield against Burnley in the Carabao Cup but only came alive when he got into a natural wide area.

We’ve gathered the best of today's Premier League speculation below…

1. Clarets keen on Bryan Burnley have been named among a number of sides who are believed to have been keen on free agent Kean Bryan, but ultimately missed out on the now-West Brom defender. He racked up over 1000 Premier League minutes for Sheffield United last season. (Birmingham Mail) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. McLeish backs Leeds to abandon O'Brien deal Alex McLeish has tipped Leeds United to make a move for a new midfielder in January after failing to sign Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien. (Football Insider) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Real interested in Carvalho Leeds United and West Ham want Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, but could face competition from Real Madrid. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Rice wants out Declan Rice is keen to leave West Ham next summer amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. (Eurosport) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales