Newcastle United poke fun at 'League One Sunderland' after Checkatrade Trophy draw

Newcastle United U21s have been paired with local rivals Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy - and couldn't resist making a slight jibe at the Black Cats on their Twitter account.

The Black Cats are set to welcome Ben Dawson's youngsters to the Stadium of Light in the last sixteen of the competition, after the pair saw off Notts County and Macclesfield respectively in the first knockout round.

It will be the first time a senior Sunderland side has faced Newcastle since 2016, owing to the club's back-to-back relegations.

And Newcastle's official Twitter account couldn't help emphasising the divisional gap between the rivals as they announced the draw.

They tweeted: "Newcastle United‘s under-21s will face League One Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the last 16 of the @CheckatradeTrpy. #NUFC"

Fans were quick to pick up on the mention of 'League One, with supporters of both clubs replying to the post.

@RokerReport tweeted: "That’s Mr League One Sunderland to you, peasant. Now shine my boots"

@dutchpilot72 posted: "Come on lads do them over the league one minnows!!!"

@dancoff88 added: "Buzzing, well happy just told my son and he just laughed saying "league 1 is to good for them" "

@Calvo98_ commented: "You just brayed the Sunderland admin all over the shop without any mercy"

@SpeckyCharnley said: "LEAGUE ONE SUNDERLAND YA GIVE THIS ADMIN A GRAND HAHAHAAHAHAHAHA"