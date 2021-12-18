Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 16, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United predicted line-up to face Manchester City – injuries force Eddie Howe to make two changes from Liverpool defeat

Newcastle United face Manchester City in the Premier League this Sunday (2pm kick-off) – but how will the side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 10:58 am

Eddie Howe made three changes to his side for Thursday night’s trip to Liverpool as they were beaten 3-1.

Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin went off during the match. Lewis will almost certainly miss this weekend’s game with a hamstring injury while Saint-Maximin is a doubt and will be monitored over the weekend.

Newcastle will also be without Federico Fernandez, who suffered a thigh injury on Monday that will keep him out for the ‘next couple of weeks’. Paul Dummett is nearing a return from a persistent calf injury but is still expected to be unavailable until the new year.

COVID-19 is also a very prominent threat to player safety and availability as The Magpies go into the match against the league leaders looking to pick up only their second win of the season.

Here is Dominic Scurr’s predicted Newcastle United line-up…

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Unfortunate to concede three on Thursday, put in a solid display.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

2. LB: Matt Ritchie

Expected to return to the side in Jamal Lewis' absence.

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Was better at Liverpool but still prone to a could of shaky moments. Will have his work cut out once again on Sunday.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. CB: Fabian Schar

Another who will need to up his game on Sunday is Newcastle are to stand a chance.

Photo: Michael Regan

