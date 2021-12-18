Eddie Howe made three changes to his side for Thursday night’s trip to Liverpool as they were beaten 3-1.

Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin went off during the match. Lewis will almost certainly miss this weekend’s game with a hamstring injury while Saint-Maximin is a doubt and will be monitored over the weekend.

Newcastle will also be without Federico Fernandez, who suffered a thigh injury on Monday that will keep him out for the ‘next couple of weeks’. Paul Dummett is nearing a return from a persistent calf injury but is still expected to be unavailable until the new year.

COVID-19 is also a very prominent threat to player safety and availability as The Magpies go into the match against the league leaders looking to pick up only their second win of the season.

Here is Dominic Scurr’s predicted Newcastle United line-up…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Unfortunate to concede three on Thursday, put in a solid display. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. LB: Matt Ritchie Expected to return to the side in Jamal Lewis' absence. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Was better at Liverpool but still prone to a could of shaky moments. Will have his work cut out once again on Sunday. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Fabian Schar Another who will need to up his game on Sunday is Newcastle are to stand a chance. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales