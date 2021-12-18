Eddie Howe made three changes to his side for Thursday night’s trip to Liverpool as they were beaten 3-1.
Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin went off during the match. Lewis will almost certainly miss this weekend’s game with a hamstring injury while Saint-Maximin is a doubt and will be monitored over the weekend.
Newcastle will also be without Federico Fernandez, who suffered a thigh injury on Monday that will keep him out for the ‘next couple of weeks’. Paul Dummett is nearing a return from a persistent calf injury but is still expected to be unavailable until the new year.
COVID-19 is also a very prominent threat to player safety and availability as The Magpies go into the match against the league leaders looking to pick up only their second win of the season.
Here is Dominic Scurr’s predicted Newcastle United line-up…