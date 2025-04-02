Newcastle United predicted XI v Brentford as Eddie Howe without four men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United return to Premier League action tonight when they take on Brentford at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle United’s final ten matches of the campaign begins tonight when Thomas Frank’s Brentford travel to St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s side will play at St James’ Park for the first time following their Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley tonight as they look to continue their push for Champions League qualification.

The Magpies sit in the pack of European hopefuls and with a game in-hand on many of their nearest challengers. However, this evening they face a Brentford side that have won five league away games in a row and who harbour continental ambitions of their own.

With Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman definitely ruled-out through injury and Anthony Gordon missing as he serves the final match of a three-game suspension, Howe has a number of decisions to consider when he names his starting XI for the clash against the Bees.

Will Howe pick the same team that started at Wembley? Or will he opt to rotate with Newcastle facing the prospect of playing five games in 17 days?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe is expected to pick for their clash with Brentford tonight. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Newcastle United predicted XI v Brentford

GK: Nick Pope

Pope now seems like Howe’s first-choice again, repaying that faith with a stop to deny Curtis Jones at a crucial point in their clash at Wembley.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier rolled back the years at Wembley with a brilliant performance, despite nursing an injury for most of the game. His experience will again be leaned on in the final ten games of the season as they aim for Champions League qualification.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has had a fortnight off to rest and recuperate after another hectic season of matches. Following news that he is expected to sign a new contract with the club, Schar will be keen to impress on his return to St James’ Park.

CB: Dan Burn

What a few weeks it has been for Burn and whilst he will reflect on that with fondness, helping Newcastle United secure Champions League football will now be his main focus.

LB: Tino Livramento

Livramento was sensational up against Mohamed Salah at Wembley and will have to repeat that against Brentford when he potentially faces Bryan Mbeumo as his opposite number.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian will still be on a high from captaining the Magpies to success at Wembley and will want to mark his return to St James’ Park with victory.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali had a mixed time on international duty with Italy but will have a major role to play for his club in the final ten games of the season.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton was immense at Wembley and will want to continue that form in the Premier League run-in.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Murphy continued his fantastic record of assists this season at Wembley with a nod down for Isak’s goal. Another against the Bees on Wednesday night would be well received.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak has continued to prove why he is one of the very best strikers in world football. The Swedish international has scored 23 goals for his club so far this season - and you wouldn’t rule him out of notching over 30 by the time the campaign comes to an end.

LW: Harvey Barnes

Barnes has been a very good replacement for Gordon during his suspension as he grabbed an assist in their last Premier League match against West Ham. He has netted against the Bees in each of his last two Premier League appearances.