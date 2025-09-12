Newcastle United 2025/26 Premier League squad has been officially confirmed.

Newcastle United’s 25-man squad list for the first half of the Premier League season has been revealed.

Following the summer transfer window first international break of the new season, the Premier League has published the squad lists of all 20 clubs ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures.

For the second consecutive season, Newcastle’s squad has been confirmed ahead of a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Magpies host Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have all joined the club and been named in the squad. Of those named in last season’s squad, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka, Alexander Isak, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Matt Targett have been removed following their exits in the summer.

Premier League squad rules

Premier League squad lists are usually submitted at least a week after the conclusion of the transfer window but before the club’s next competitive game.

As a result, Eddie Howe has selected 25 senior players eligible to play for Newcastle in the Premier League during the first half of the 2025/26 season. Squad list rules do not apply during transfer window periods and a new squad list will be submitted following the conclusion of the winter transfer window.

Players born on or after January 1, 2004 do not need to be named in a Premier League 25-man squad and no more than 17 players who do not fill the homegrown player criteria can be included.

A ‘homegrown player’ is a player who has been registered with any FA-affiliated club for at least three seasons before their 21st birthday, irrespective of nationality. This should not be confused with the more complicated ‘club-trained’ player rule that only impacts UEFA competitions.

Players are still able to play in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup even if they are not included in a club’s official squad list.

As per Premier League rules, two first-team players will not need to be named in Newcastle’s 25-man squad due to their age. They are 19-year-old Lewis Miley and 21-year-old Lewis Hall.

Although Hall is 21, he was born after January 1, 2004. As a result, he fits the age criteria not to be named in the squad but will have to be as of next season.

William Osula didn’t need to be included in the squad last season, but now does after turning 22 in the summer. The summer signings and ageing of Osula mean Newcastle now have exactly 25 senior players to fit into a 25-man Premier League squad.

Of the 25, four are goalkeepers and one is 23-year-old right-back Harrison Ashby.

Ashby has not featured for Newcastle in a competitive match since joining from West Ham United in January 2023. He was made available for a loan move this summer but wasn’t able to secure one before deadline day.

Ashby’s inclusion in Newcastle’s squad could be an indicator as to whether the club are close to agreeing an exit abroad for the defender. While Premier League guidance encourages clubs to include all available and eligible players in their squad list, the final decision ultimately rests with the clubs themselves.

Newcastle previously included Jamal Lewis in their 25-man squad list for the second half of the 2024/25 season despite the left-back being injured and training away from the club following a loan spell at Sao Paulo.

Newcastle United’s Champions League squad

Newcastle will kick off their Champions League campaign at home to Barcelona and have already submitted their squad for the competition.

UEFA squad rules differ to the Premier League in the fact that there are two separate squad lists and player eligibility is different.

While the Premier League allows any player born on or after January 1, 2004, to be omitted from the 25-man squad list, UEFA rules state that such players have to be included in a ‘List B’. List B is an unlimited list of player born on or after January 1, 2004, who have played for the club in question for a minimum of two years, such as Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley.

But any under-21 players who have recently joined the club would have to be named in the main ‘List A’, which is limited to a maximum of 25 players. Of those 25, four must be club-trained.

Club-trained players are senior players who were contracted to the club in question for a minimum of three years between the ages of 15 and 21. Following the exits of Paul Dummett, Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff, Newcastle have no senior club-trained players to include on their List A. As a result, their List A squad for the Champions League has been reduced to 21 senior players with Jamaal Lascelles, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie and Ashby all omitted.

But the Premier League squad list is more straightforward.

Newcastle United’s 25-man 2025-26 Premier League squad

Here is Newcastle United’s confirmed Premier League squad:

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie

Defenders

Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders

Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey, Bruno Guimaraes

Strikers

Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade, William Osula

First-team players Under-21

Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley

*Players in bold have been added to the squad since 2024/25

*Players in italic are homegrown

Homegrown players

From Newcastle’s 25-man senior squad in the Premier League, only nine do not fit the homegrown player criteria.

They are: Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Foreign players who meet the homegrown player criteria for Newcastle are Anthony Elanga and William Osula.