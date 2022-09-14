Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle ‘preparing’ Tielemans offer

According to reports from French outlet Jeunes Footeux, as picked up by Team Talk, Newcastle United are ‘preparing’ a £17million offer for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

This offer, if submitted, would put them at the ‘front of the queue’ for the Foxes man who has less than one year left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the Belgian but are yet to firm up any interest into a concrete offer and even made a late-bid to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the summer - rather than move for Tielemans.

Whilst £17million is not expected to be enough for the Foxes to sell, the report suggests that an offer from Newcastle would put ‘pressure’ on Leicester this summer.

Newcastle United are reportedly 'preparing' an offer for Youri Tielemans of Leicester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speculation has also grown that Newcastle will submit another offer for Tielemans’ teammate James Maddison once the January transfer window opens.

Pardew joins Greek side

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has been appointed manager of Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

This is Pardew’s first role back in management since leaving CSKA Sofia in June following allegations that the club’s supporters targeted their own players with racist abuse.

Pardew held a variety of roles during his two year stay in Bulgaria and will now manage in Greece for the first time in his career having previously had spells as manager in England and a brief stint as ADO Den Haag boss in the Netherlands.

After leaving Tyneside in January 2015 to take up the Crystal Palace job, Pardew has held just one further role as a manager in England, coming with West Brom during their 2017/18 relegation season.

Squad reveal

Eddie Howe has released his Newcastle United 25-man Premier League squad - with two notable omissions.

Emil Krafth, who suffered an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers, has been left out alongside fourth-choice ‘keeper Mark Gillespie.