Newcastle United prepare £160k-per-week wage packet but hit stumbling block on £30m-rated defender

The Magpies are currently second-bottom of the Premier League with just one win all season – here, we take a look at the latest transfer reports:

Kieran Trippier will be handed a £160,000-per-week wage packet – according to reports.

90Min claim the Atletico Madrid defender will be handed a huge wage at Newcastle United should he make the move to Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier.

The deal would mean the ex-Burnley and Tottenham defender would become the Magpies’ highest earner by quite some distance.

Reports have hinted that the package to bring Trippier to Newcastle could be around the £160,000-per-week mark and possibly higher.

The 31-year-old is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Tyneside this month with the England international said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

The fee is believed to be around the £25million mark with The Express stating that there has been a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs.

In other news, Lille have told Newcastle that centre-back Sven Botman is not for sale after the clubs discussed a fee of about £30million.

The Magpies are in the market for central defenders and have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old Dutchman. That’s according to The Telegraph.

27-year-old Iran striker Sardar Azmoun is also said to be on the club’s radar but they will have to compete with Lyon to sign Zenit St Petersburg him according to The Daily Mail.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.