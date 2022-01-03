Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Toon ‘ready to offer’ for Benfica star

Newcastle United are ‘ready to offer’ roughly £50m to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this month.

The report from TuttoMercato suggests that although this is a lot of money, the Portuguese club may try and hold out for an even bigger fee.

Nunez, 22, joined Benfica from Almeria last summer and has scored 18 goals in 22 games this season.

The Uruguayan, who has been capped six times internationally, even scored a brace in the Champions League against Barcelona in September.

Previously, Nunez’s agent has revealed that his client would be up for a move abroad and that ‘big’ teams have already been in contact:

Julian Alvarez of River Plate is a target for Newcastle United and Manchester United (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

“Darwin is ready to play in any team on the globe,” Edgardo Lasalvia said.

“Various top-level teams have contacted us, but for the moment the head is on continuing and growing with Benfica and with the Uruguayan national team: this is how important things will come.”

Toon ‘ready to make super offer’

As picked up in SportWitness, Newcastle United could be ‘ready to make super offer’ for River Plate’s Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez has been in stunning form this year and is available for £17m due to a buy out clause in his contract.

Alvarez, 21, has scored 18 goals in just 22 games this season and has been attracting attention from Manchester United as well as both Milan clubs with Inter Milan reportedly leading the way for his signature.

However, because of Newcastle’s financial muscle, it is believed that the Magpies could swoop to land the striker.

Ex-Magpie on Portsmouth radar

Former Newcastle United defender Stuart Findlay is reportedly a target for League One side Portsmouth.

Findlay, 26, made just one appearance for Newcastle’s senior side - coming in an FA Cup replay against Birmingham City in 2016 - and now plays his football in the MLS with Philadelphia Union.

Findlay has also had spells in his native Scotland with Celtic and Kilmarnock and now appears that he is courting attention from England once again.

