Newcastle United prospect set to be rewarded with new deal
Newcastle United are reportedly set to reward Matty Longstaff with a fresh deal – and they’re looking to tie it up in the next few weeks.
According to various reports the younger of the Longstaff brothers is only under contract at St James’s Park until the summer – and would be free to discuss a move with foreign clubs in January, or head to another English club in June with Newcastle only getting a small development fee.
But after his burst on the Premier League scene at the weekend – with a match-winning strike against Manchester United – the Magpies are looking to tie Longstaff down long-term, and bring his wages in line with other first-team players. At present the player’s deal is set at an academy level.
United will also look to tie Sean Longstaff down to a longer-term deal with Manchester United sniffing.
Summer reports suggested he could see his wages rise to around £70,000-per-week.