Newcastle United prospect set to be rewarded with new deal

Newcastle United are reportedly set to reward Matty Longstaff with a fresh deal – and they’re looking to tie it up in the next few weeks.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 15:10 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

According to various reports the younger of the Longstaff brothers is only under contract at St James’s Park until the summer – and would be free to discuss a move with foreign clubs in January, or head to another English club in June with Newcastle only getting a small development fee.

But after his burst on the Premier League scene at the weekend – with a match-winning strike against Manchester United – the Magpies are looking to tie Longstaff down long-term, and bring his wages in line with other first-team players. At present the player’s deal is set at an academy level.

United will also look to tie Sean Longstaff down to a longer-term deal with Manchester United sniffing.

Summer reports suggested he could see his wages rise to around £70,000-per-week.