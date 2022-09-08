Newcastle United £10m man nominated for Premier League player of the month alongside ex-Magpie
Nick Pope’s impressive start to life at Newcastle United has been acknowledged with a Premier League player of the month nomination.
The England goalkeeper was named as Newcastle’s FUN88 player of the month for August having kept two clean sheets in his first two Premier League matches for the club while also making a number of impressive saves.
With 28 saves in six matches, Pope has made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the Premier League so far this season while also boasting the highest save percentage based on shots faced.
Pope hasn’t won the player of the month award before in his career and faces stiff competition this time around having previously been nominated while at Burnley in October 2017.
His fellow nominees for August include; leading goalscorer Erling Haaland from Manchester City, Arsenal pair Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, Leeds United’s Rodrigo, Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross and former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has made a strong return to the Premier League with Fulham.
Supporters can vote for their player of the month at plpotm.easports.com/ until noon on Monday, September 12. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 16.
Last season, Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser was nominated for February’s player of the month while Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was nominated for the award in April.
The last Newcastle player to be successfully named as the Premier League’s player of the month was Joe Willock in May 2021.
Only 10 goalkeepers in Premier League history have won the award, including former Magpies stopper Tim Krul in November 2013.