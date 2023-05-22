News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning

Newcastle United £25m injury blow officially confirmed as crucial duo return v Leicester City - gallery

Newcastle United v Leicester City: The line-ups have been confirmed for tonight’s match at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:01 BST

Eddie Howe has made one forced change from Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion with Sean Longstaff returning to the side in place of the injured Joe Willock. Willock was taken off during the Brighton win while Longstaff starts for the first time since picking up a foot injury at Everton last month.

Joelinton has also been deemed fit enough to start despite Howe listing him as a doubt for tonight’s match. Jacob Murphy has also returned to the bench after missing the Brighton match.

Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

A point for Newcastle at St James’ Park tonight would be enough to secure a top four finish and a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

NUFC XI v Leicester: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Murphy, Anderson, L.Miley

Undefined: related
His season could be over after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton and leaving on crutches.

1. Joe Willock - hamstring

His season could be over after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton and leaving on crutches.

Photo Sales
Will miss the rest of the season with a calf injury.

2. Jamaal Lascelles - calf

Will miss the rest of the season with a calf injury. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Out for the remainder of the season with a knee issue picked up in training.

3. Matt Ritchie - knee

Out for the remainder of the season with a knee issue picked up in training.

Photo Sales
Drops off the bench with Longstaff and Murphy returning.

4. Javier Manquillo - tactical

Drops off the bench with Longstaff and Murphy returning.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leicester CityJoelintonSean LongstaffEddie HoweJoe WillockBrighton