Newcastle United v Leicester City: The line-ups have been confirmed for tonight’s match at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has made one forced change from Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion with Sean Longstaff returning to the side in place of the injured Joe Willock. Willock was taken off during the Brighton win while Longstaff starts for the first time since picking up a foot injury at Everton last month.

Joelinton has also been deemed fit enough to start despite Howe listing him as a doubt for tonight’s match. Jacob Murphy has also returned to the bench after missing the Brighton match.

Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

A point for Newcastle at St James’ Park tonight would be enough to secure a top four finish and a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

NUFC XI v Leicester: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Murphy, Anderson, L.Miley

1 . Joe Willock - hamstring His season could be over after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton and leaving on crutches. Photo Sales

2 . Jamaal Lascelles - calf Will miss the rest of the season with a calf injury. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Matt Ritchie - knee Out for the remainder of the season with a knee issue picked up in training. Photo Sales

4 . Javier Manquillo - tactical Drops off the bench with Longstaff and Murphy returning. Photo Sales