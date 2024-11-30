Eddie Howe is expecting Fabian Schar and Joelinton to be banned for Newcastle United in December as Dan Burn returns from suspension.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have seven games over the next month in which Schar and Joelinton must avoid picking up a single booking or else they will face a one-match ban in the Premier League. Premier League rules state that any player who is booked five times in the opening 19 games of the league season must serve a one-match suspension.

Defender Burn served his one-match ban last time out against West Ham United having been shown his fifth yellow card of the 2024-25 Premier League season in the 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Newcastle at Crystal Palace on Saturday before playing Liverpool, Brentford, Leicester City, Ipswich, Aston Villa and Manchester United before the five-yellow card cut-off point - Howe isn’t holding out too much hope for two of his key players avoiding suspension.

But the Newcastle boss admitted withdrawing Joelinton early against West Ham with his booking situation in mind.

“It’s a difficult one to go into too much detail on that with the players as they need to be free,” Howe said when asked about the suspension situation.

“Joey needs to be free to play his game and one of his biggest strengths is his ability to win the ball and cover every blade of grass and to be physical with his opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Part of the reason that I withdrew him on Monday was to make sure we had him for the next day. He is such a pivotal figure for us.

“With those guys, the likelihood is that they will get booked before the cut-off point but that’s why we have the squad.”