Newcastle United £59m 'pay off' as Eddie Howe shuts down Mikel Arteta

Newcastle United got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak headed in the only goal of the game as Newcastle ended a run of five games without a win in the Premier League and built on the midweek win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in the process. Here are five talking points from the match...

Sandro Tonali dropped from the starting line-up

Eddie Howe made three changes to his Newcastle side for the match with Sandro Tonali, Lloyd Kelly and Emil Krafth dropping to the bench after strong individual performances from all three against Chelsea. Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento all came back into the side having started the previous outing against Chelsea in the Premier League before coming on as substitutes in the cup match.

The decision to drop Tonali from the line-up certainly raised a few eyebrows ahead of kick-off given the Italian’s strong performance in midweek. The 24-year-old had started the last four league matches for The Magpies but had to settle for a place on the bench on Saturday afternoon.

Explaining the decision to leave Tonali out of the starting 11, Howe said: “We've got very good players competing for a limited number of places.

“For me, the team overrides any individual and has to take priority so you can think whatever you think about individual players in the midfield or any area of the team, it has to function well together and that's what it did again today, I was really pleased.

“Joe Willock adds something different, Sean adds something different, Bruno adds something different, Sandro does. They're all unique players and you're missing Joelinton who has played wide and done an incredible amount of effort and work for the team in a different area of the pitch. It's good to have those decisions and I'm sure there will be a lot more debate about it in the future.”

Who put the ball in the Arsenal net?

After a slow start to the season, hampered further by a broken toe injury, Alexander Isak now looks to be getting back to his best for Newcastle after a productive six days. The Swedish striker was hot and cold against Chelsea last weekend as he got back amongst the goals before building on that with another goal against The Blues in the cup.

Isak was less involved against Arsenal than he had been in his previous two outings but took the one big opportunity that came his way well as he headed in from a pinpoint Anthony Gordon cross after just 12 minutes. His third goal in the space of six days proved to be the match-winner for Newcastle in a game of few major chances for the home side.

It was only the second league game Isak had scored in at St James’ Park this season having previously netted the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in early September. Yet his scoring record on home turf has been excellent in 2024 with 11 Premier League goals in as many St James’ Park appearances this calendar year.

A welcome throwback for Newcastle United

Everything Newcastle lacked against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge they brought to the match against Arsenal. It was the type of performance that became a trademark of Howe’s side, particularly during the 2022-23 Champions League qualification season.

It wasn’t always pretty but Newcastle’s performance was one of good intensity, organisation and quality at key moments. The return of Joelinton to the left-wing position has helped transform The Magpies in the last two matches and brought real balance to the side.

Although there’s an argument that Anthony Gordon becomes less effective when out wide, if he can keep putting in crosses like he did for Isak from the right - that will do nicely!

For the first time this season and only the fifth time since the 2022-23 season Howe lined up with a midfield three of Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes. It was that midfield that helped Newcastle during a key stretch of their Champions League qualification season and a trio that has only tasted one defeat in 21 matches when starting together in the Premier League.

Sean Longstaff in particular has been somewhat of a good luck charm for Newcastle this season with the side unbeaten with him in the starting line-up and without a win in the matches he has not started. And Howe admitted it wasn’t a coincidence.

“Statistically the team with Sean in it has a really high percentage win record and we do look at those types of things because sometimes it can give you a clue,” Howe told The Gazette.

“It doesn't give you the answer but it can just give you a clue around certain things. Sean does bring certain things and his tactical understanding is second to none so he does help the team in various ways but there are lots of other reasons for that.

“I don't think it's just as simple as put Sean in the team and you win - but I wish it was that easy!”

A throwback with a £59m twist...

While Saturday’s match was very much a throwback to what made Newcastle such an effective side two seasons ago, the injection of youthful exuberance and excitement in the full-back positions with Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento has Newcastle looking forward rather than striving to recreate the past.

The pair were bought for a combined cost of £59million and viewed as signings for the future. Over a year on and Newcastle’s bold transfer call is really starting to pay off.

Livramento and Hall put in their best individual performances of the season at right-back and left-back respectively against Arsenal, keeping both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka quiet throughout. Hall in particular seems to be getting better with each passing game, a far cry from the start of 2024 when he could barely get on the pitch.

He has been Newcastle’s best player so far this season with his improvements defensively and his quality on the ball shining through.

If Livramento can earn an England call-up then surely one for Hall isn’t too far away heading into the November international break.

Eddie Howe shuts down Mikel Arteta

After the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt Newcastle ‘dragged’ his side into playing a certain type of match lacking in flow and filled with stoppages.

But Howe would not bite when the comments were put to him as he simply responded: “It's irrelevant to me what anyone says apart from my team. That's how we've always looked at it because there's always outside noise and we just do what we do to try and win games on a consistent basis.”

Now consistency will be key for Newcastle to build on the impressive win when they travel to high-flying Nottingham Forest next weekend.