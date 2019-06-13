Newcastle United raise season-ticket prices amid managerial uncertainty

Newcastle United have raised season-ticket prices for next season.

The club has revealed prices for the 2018-19 campaign, and the cost of season-tickets for fans not on price fix deals has risen by around 5%.

However, fans are waiting to find out whether Rafa Benitez, out of contract on June 30, will still be manager.

Adult season-ticket prices for the Leazes and Gallowgate ends of St James’s Park start at £659.

Under-18 season-tickets in the family area will cost £86. Adults tickets in that section are priced at £417.