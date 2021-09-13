After a disappointing start to the season, there has been a lot of outside noise surrounding Newcastle and some familiar transfer links have continued to rumble on.

Here’s all the latest gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Valencia ‘plan to sell’ Newcastle target

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Millwall's Jed Wallace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

Mouctar Diakhaby of Valencia had reportedly been a last-minute target for Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, but no formal approach was made by Newcastle.

A loan-deal looked the most likely route out of Valencia for Diakhaby when a £9million price tag was put on him by his club.

It now appears that his time at The Mestalla is over as reports suggest his club are planning to sell the defender.

Diakhaby played just seven minutes in Valencia’s 4-1 win over Osasuna at the weekend and has been linked with a move to Leicester City as well as Newcastle.

Newcastle ‘monitoring’ Jed Wallace

Millwall’s Jed Wallace could be heading to the Premier League soon after lighting up the Championship and one of his potential destinations could be Newcastle United.

Wallace, 27, has three goals already this season and with his contract at The Den expiring next summer, a number of clubs have begun to circle.

Joining Newcastle in the hunt for Wallace, according to Football League World, are West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Scottish-giants Rangers and Celtic.

These clubs are reportedly ‘monitoring’ the situation regarding the midfielder’s contract and could swoop for a deal if the time arises.

