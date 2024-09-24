Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s search for a new permanent Under-21s coach appears to be over.

Newcastle are understood to be close to appointing St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll in the role left vacant by Ben Dawson’s departure to Leicester City over the summer. Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross and Neil Winskill had been taking charge of United’s second-string side on a temporary basis but now it looks as though a new permanent lead coach has been found.

Ben Dawson left Newcastle United over the summer (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Premier League)

According to sources in Scotland, Newcastle have reached a compensation agreement with St Mirren to allow O’Carroll to join the academy. The 37-year-old missed St Mirren’s 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over Hearts on Saturday with former Newcastle midfielder Brian Kerr assisting manager Stephen Robinson on an interim basis.

O’Carroll represented Republic of Ireland and Celtic at youth level before going on to play for Ross County, Morecambe and Airdrie United during his professional career. He also had stints in Iceland and Northern Ireland later in his career before retiring from playing in 2018.

He is also part of Michael O’Neill’s coaching staff with Northern Ireland at international level though it has not been confirmed whether he will continue in that role upon moving to Newcastle. A formal announcement is expected in due course.

It comes after a summer of upheaval at Little Benton with new coaching appointments across various levels. Under-18s head coach Graeme Carrick left to join Middlesbrough over the summer with Chris Moore coming in as his replacement.

Jack Brazil also joined the academy as Under-16s coach following Ian Bogie’s departure earlier in 2024.