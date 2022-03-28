Newcastle United recall youngster from loan as Santiago Munoz handed first St James's Park start
Newcastle United Under-23s face West Bromwich Albion Under-23s in the Premier League 2 at St James’s Park on Monday evening (7pm kick-off).
Ahead of the match, the Young Magpies recalled 19-year-old left-back Matt Bondswell from his loan at Shrewsbury Town after he failed to make an appearance for the League One outfit.
Bondswell joined The Magpies after leaving RB Leipzig a year ago and made a first team friendly appearance in a 3-2 win at Doncaster Rovers in July.
In January, Bondswell joined Shrewsbury on loan until the end of the season but he was named as an unused substitute for 11 consecutive league outings, prompting his parent club to trigger their recall option and put him straight into the side.
Summer signing Santiago Munoz was also handed his first St James’s Park start for the Under-23s following his return from injury.
NUFC U23s XI: Turner; Oliver, Bondswell, De Bolle, Brookwell, Carlyon, Stephenson, Turner-Cooke; Munoz, Scott
Subs: Barclay, Brown, Barrett, Stanton, Miley