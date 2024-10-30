Newcastle United receive major Anthony Gordon boost ahead of Chelsea clash

Newcastle United have received a potentially major boost ahead of their clash with Chelsea tonight.

A spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals awaits the winner of Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea this evening and Eddie Howe’s side may have been handed a big boost ahead of kick-off. All the talk ahead of the game has surrounded the fitness of Anthony Gordon after the winger missed Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about Gordon at Tuesday’s press conference, Howe said: “He has been for a scan. We’re hopeful that the injury isn’t serious, we didn’t think it was when he initially did it, let’s see how he is today.

“Of course we have to make the right decision. We have Arsenal coming up very quickly. It’s just about making sure we don’t have any further damage.”

And ahead of kick-off tonight, Gordon was among those arriving at St James’ Park, hinting that he may have a role to play against the Blues. Caution is of course urged as the former Everton man travelled with the squad for Sunday’s game, only to be omitted from Howe’s squad after suffering a groin injury in training on Friday.

Newcastle United will be keen to exact revenge on Chelsea who not only beat them on Sunday, but they were the side that knocked them out of this competition last season at the last-eight stage.