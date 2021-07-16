A detailed view of a Doncaster Rovers corner flag during the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United at Keepmoat Stadium on May 09, 2021 in Doncaster, England.

Steve Bruce’s Magpies travel to the Keepmoat Stadium on Friday, July 23 to take on Rovers (kick-off 7pm) and fans can now purchase tickets for the event, the club’s first ticketed away day for 18 months.

The club has an allocation of 3,300 for the game, with tickets on sale for adults at £10, seniors (60+) and ages 18-24 £5 and under-18s £1.

Should the tickets not be snapped up by season ticket holders, they will be released for general sale from 10am on Saturday.

The club box office at St. James' Park is not open for walk-ups with tickets available for purchase online and by phoning 0344 372 1892.

Meanwhile, Sunday's pre-season friendly at York City will be streamed live on NUFC TV and Newcastle United s official YouTube channel.

No away fans are permitted to the ground, although there will be home fans in the stands at the LNER Community Stadium (kick-off 2pm).