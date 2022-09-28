Newcastle United ‘remain interested’ in Leeds United star as key Everton man ruled-out of Magpies clash

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Harrison links

Newcastle United are still interested in signing Leeds United winger Jack Harrison in January, despite the 25-year-old in discussions over a new deal at Elland Road.

According to 90min, Harrison remains an option for the Magpies when the transfer window reopens in January and that they will be ‘monitoring’ how contract talks between the winger and Leeds progress.

The report also suggests that Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby also remain on United’s radar.

Murphy on Leicester City comparisons

Everton defender Nathan Patterson was injured on Scotland duty and has been ruled-out of the clash with Newcastle United next month (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Danny Murphy believes Newcastle United are a bigger draw for players than Leicester City right now.

The Magpies have been linked with January moves for both James Maddison and Youri Tielemans recently and Murphy believes that Newcastle’s current ‘project’ makes them a more attractive option.

Murphy told TalkSport: “I think if you take away the immediate trouble Leicester have and even if they were sitting on the same points as Newcastle you’d still think Newcastle was a better project.

“It’s inevitable it’s going to snowball [at Newcastle] with the funds they’ve got, with the support they’ve got and the feelgood factor around the place.

“It’s one of those clubs you look at, you think, that looks a good place to be.”

Recent reports have suggested Newcastle will reignite their interest in Maddison in January should the Foxes reduce their asking price.

Patterson out of Magpies clash

Everton have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their next few Premier League games with news that full-back Nathan Patterson is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury on Scotland duty.

The Toffees have confirmed that Patterson will be absent for ‘around four to five weeks’ with the injury, meaning he is likely to miss the clash with Newcastle United at St James’s Park on October 19.