Newcastle United remove Mike Ashley's unpopular Sports Direct signs at St James's Park

The hugely-unpopular Sports Direct signs at St James’s Park are finally coming down.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 6th December 2021, 11:40 am
A Sports Direct logo at St James's Park.

Newcastle United’s home was still adorned with the signage following October’s £300million takeover due to a clause in the deal which saw Mike Ashey sell the club to a consortium of the Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

However, co-owner Amanda Staveley was keen to see the signs removed. Staveley said: "The Sports Direct signs, I'm looking forward to coming down. It's a slight frustration when I go into the stadium and I try and take a picture which doesn't have Sports Direct in it."

Fans group Wor Flags today posted a photograph on Twitter of one of the Sports Direct signs being taken down from a corner of the stadium. The Gazette understands all signs are coming down this week.

Ashley is the majority owner of the Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct.

