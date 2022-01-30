Dan Burn will reportedly travel to the north east to complete a medical ahead of a proposed £13million move to Newcastle United after an agreement between the Magpies and the Seagulls was reportedly met.

Burn, who was released by Newcastle as a youngster, has made 74 Premier League appearances during his time at the Amex Stadium after working his way back up the football pyramid via spells at Darlington, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Yeovil Town.

Newcastle had two initial bids of £8million and £10million reportedly rejected by Brighton who wanted to keep hold of the 29-year-old this window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle had been in pursuit of a central defender for most of the window and had seen bids for Diego Carlos and Sven Botman knocked-back by Sevilla and Lille respectively.

Burn has previously spoken about his release from Newcastle, admitting that he had ‘declined rapidly’ whilst at the club:

“I was playing for Blyth Spartans as a junior, and was scouted by Newcastle United and invited to join their development centre.

"You have the Academy, where the best players went, and the development centre would run alongside that, where you would train Fridays, and they kept an eye on the players’ progress.

Dan Burn in action for Brighton against Newcastle United (Photo by LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It wasn’t that great to be honest. While I was a good footballer when I joined them, as the two or three years went on, I declined quite rapidly. My body shot up, and I didn’t really catch up with myself football-wise until I was 15 or 16.”

He added: “I was there (at Newcastle) from 11 to 13, but don’t remember much of my time, maybe I’ve blocked a lot of it out, because it wasn’t a particularly good experience being let go by the club you support, with the realisation setting in that you’re probably not good enough to play at that level.

"I got released around Christmas time too, and it knocked my confidence.

"For a good couple of years. It wasn’t until I started growing into my body again that I started enjoying my football once more. I then kicked on and eventually got my league chance when I joined Darlington.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.