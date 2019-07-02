Newcastle United reportedly eye summer move for ex-Premier League striker
Newcastle United are reportedly one of four Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Steve Mounie.
But Huddersfield Town are set to drive a hard bargain this summer, for any clubs wanting to nab their record signing.
The Terriers were relegated from the Premier League last season and that has drawn interest in one or two of their players, including Mounie and another reported United target Aaron Mooy.
According to website TEAMtalk, United are joined by Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Watford in showing an interest in Mounie, who was signed for £11.5million from Montpellier in the summer of 2017. But the Examiner Town “are not in a position whereby they must sell this summer and no player will leave unless the price is right”.
Mounie scored just two goals for Huddersfield in 2018/19. In total the Benin international has nine goals in two seasons for the Championship outfit.