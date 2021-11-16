Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Schar and Lewis international delight

Fabian Schar and Jamal Lewis finished their international duty on a high yesterday with Schar helping Switzerland confirm their place in the 2022 World Cup, courtesy of a huge helping hand from Lewis and Northern Ireland.

Fabian Schar's Switzerland qualified for the World Cup thanks to help from Northern Ireland's Jamal Lewis (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Switzerland’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Bulgaria, of which Schar played 97 minutes in, meant that if Italy slipped up against Northern Ireland, then it would be Switzerland that guaranteed their place in the World Cup.

Whilst it looked an ominous task against the reigning European Champions, Lewis helped his side secure a 0-0 draw and thus, dumping Italy into the play-offs.

Much like Schar, Lewis put in an impressive performance yesterday as the pair look to impress new manager Eddie Howe and work their way back into the Newcastle United starting team.

PSG star linked

Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo is the latest star to be linked with a move to St James’s Park.

As reported by FootMercato, Diallo could be seen as an alternative to Nathan Ake, should Newcastle fail to land the Manchester City defender.

Diallo is a left-sided defender that can play in the middle of defence or as a left-back and has played nine times for PSG so far this season, however, he has failed to feature in any of their last three league games.

Diallo moved to France from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has been capped five times by Senegal.

Newcastle prepared to ‘shower’ Serie A star ‘in gold’

Newcastle’s reported interest in Lorenzo Insigne has been well documented recently and reports from Italian outlet Mondo Napoli are suggesting that Newcastle ‘are ready to shower him with gold’.

Insigne and Napoli are currently locked in contract talks and reports have also recently suggested that his former boss, Rafa Benitez, is also interested in bringing the 30-year-old to the Premier League if no agreement between Insigne and his current employers can be reached before his contract expires in the summer.

