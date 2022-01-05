4th January 2021 - Championship rumours

Barnes – who made 27 Premier League appearances for Newcastle between 1997 and 1998 – believes Trippier’s expected arrival on Tyneside would be a welcome one given The Magpies’ current defensive issues.

“Kieran would be a good signing because defensively Newcastle need to tighten up,” Barnes said. “They’re creative going forward but defensively, they need a leader.”

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 19th in the table and have conceded 42 goals in 19 games so far this season, the joint most in the top flight.

But they are understood to be closing in on a move for Trippier, who missed Atletico Madrid training on Tuesday following a reported fee of £12million plus add-ons. Various sources suggest that a deal could be completed within the coming days.

While Barnes doesn’t expect Trippier to ‘set the world alight’ on Tyneside, he feels the 35 time England international will prove to be a very good piece of business for his former club.

“From a playing perspective, he’s not going to come in and set the world alight, but from an organisational and leadership perspective, he’d be a very good signing,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“He’s 31, probably looking to come back to England, and he’s had a good time in Spain. He’s a good character and a good leader.”