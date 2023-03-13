News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United request after Sheffield Wednesday defeat sees Hillsborough capacity reduced

Newcastle United have shared the findings of a Safety Advisory Group called by Sheffield City Council concerning January's FA Cup defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT

Newcastle supporters in attendance for the 2-1 third round defeat raised concerns about overcrowding in the Leppings Lane end of the stadium on January 7, 2023.

An investigation from Sheffield Wednesday concluded that ‘all aspects of safety at the stadium complied fully with the club’s Safety Certificate’. But a recent SAG meeting called by Sheffield Council concluded that Hillsborough’s capacity should be further reduced.

Sheffield Council have advised that Hillsborough’s capacity is reduced by 2,860 following the recent reviews.

A young fan arrives on the shoulders of his father prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United at Hillsborough on January 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Following consultation with supporters, Newcastle United requested to Sheffield City Council under the Freedom of Information Act to provide fans with greater transparency around safety issues. The club has shared the findings on its website.

Minutes from the SAG meeting (available at: nufc.co.uk/media/75177/sag-minutes-200123_redacted.pdf) that took place on January 20, 2023 stated: “Regarding capacity reduction, we can advise that: The Upper West Stand now has a further reduced capacity of 2400 (down from 3200 as a result of the recent review) for a stand with a holding capacity of 4194.

“The Lower West Stand now has a further reduced capacity of 1300 (down from 1500 as a result of the recent review) for a stand with a holding capacity of 2366.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s website states that the West Stand has a capacity of 4,700 following the initial review. This has now been reduced to a total of 3,700.

