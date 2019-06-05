Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United retained list: All the big decisions made by Rafa Benitez with players released and new deals offered

Newcastle United have announced their retained list ahead of the 2019/20 season - which brings plenty of changes.

Click and scroll through the pages to discover who Rafa Benitez has decided to keep and release:

Offered new contract

1. Owen Bailey

Offered new contract
Tom Banks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Offered new contract

2. Mo Sangare

Offered new contract
Tom Banks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Released

3. Callum Roberts

Released
Tom Banks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Released

4. Lewis Cass

Released
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4