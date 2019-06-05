Newcastle United retained list: All the big decisions made by Rafa Benitez with players released and new deals offered
Newcastle United have announced their retained list ahead of the 2019/20 season - which brings plenty of changes.
Click and scroll through the pages to discover who Rafa Benitez has decided to keep and release:
1. Owen Bailey
Offered new contract
Tom Banks
jpimedia
2. Mo Sangare
Offered new contract
Tom Banks
jpimedia
3. Callum Roberts
Released
Tom Banks
jpimedia
4. Lewis Cass
Released
Getty
View more