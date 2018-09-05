Newcastle United reveal plans to stage England rugby international

Newcastle United have confirmed they will host England's rugby union international fixture against Italy in September next year.

St James' Park will play host to the first England international to be played away from Twickenham for four years when England played Uruguay at the Etihad Stadium.

Eddie Jones’ side will travel to the North East for their final warm up game before jetting off to Japan to compete in the 2019 World Cup

Magpies managing director Lee Charnley said: "We are excited to have brought another high profile rugby event to St. James’ Park and to the city, and look forward to hosting Eddie Jones and his team before they embark on their trip to Japan."

Three Lions head coach Eddie Jones added: "It is great news to be able to take England to another part of the country and Newcastle will be fantastic hosts like they were for the matches here in 2015. We will look forward to playing in front of a great Northern crowd."

England’s 2019 Quilter Internationals see them take on Wales, Ireland, and Italy before the squad flies to Tokyo, and Councillor Kim McGuinness believes the event is a "significant addition" to Newcastle.

"I am delighted that England have chosen to play their last game before heading off to Japan in Newcastle at St James’ Park," she said.

"The game is a significant addition to the sporting legacy of the city and recognises our ability to stage top class international sporting events."