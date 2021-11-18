Newcastle United 'rival' Everton for Arsenal star as Magpies 'join' Liverpool in £50m winger race

All eyes are on Saturday with Brentford the visitors to St James’s Park, however transfer speculation continues to linger in the background.

Here’s the latest:

Newcastle interested in Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Newcastle are among the clubs interested in Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled to live up to his £72million price tag – the figure the Gunners paid to Lille for his services in 2019.

In 98 appearances, Pepe has scored just 25 goals, and now finds himself out of favour under Mikel Arteta, who is keen to offload him.

Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace are credited with interest in what would likely be a loan-to-buy deal or just a loan, if a move was to happen in January.

United were first linked with Pepe during his Angers and Lille days.

Magpies keen on Porto star Luis Diaz

Newcastle are keen on Porto star Luis Diaz, though Premier League rivals Liverpool have emerged as the main contenders.

As per Portuguese publication Record (via Sport Witness), Eddie Howe’s side have joined the race for the Colombian.

The 24-year-old, who was joint-top scorer with Lionel Messi in Copa America, has scored 11 times in all competitions this season.

It’s been suggested that Porto value Diaz at around the £50m mark as they hold out for a club-record sale.

Toon eye triple Serie A swoop

As per the Times, Newcastle are eyeing a triple Serie A swoop in the January transfer window.

Italy is viewed as the ideal market to raid by the new owners with Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic and Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha among the potential targets.

Howe is said to have identified central defence as a key position to strengthen. De Vrij fits the bill and is out-of-contract at the end of the season.

It’s claimed Newcastle have extensively tracked games involving Inter Milan, AC Milan, Lazio and Juventus since the £305million Saudi-led takeover was completed in early-October.

