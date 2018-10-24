Newcastle United rival Southampton for Belgium winger, Chelsea target has 'no ambition' of leaving club, plus transfer updates on Manchester United, Liverpool and more

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Southampton are interested in a January move for Genk winger Leandro Trossard but Newcastle United are being urged to join the race, according to one report. (Sportslens)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has sent another message to the club's hierarchy after saying he needs to strengthen if his side are to compete with Europe's best (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea target and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi says he has "no intention" of leaving the Serie A club. (AS)

Chelsea are also set to miss out Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek as the Blues look to sign a striker in January. (London Evening Standard)

Former Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus says Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is ready for a move to Real Madrid. (The Sun)

Chelsea are planning to offer Antonio Rudiger a new £100-a-week contract. (Daily Mail)

Victor Moses is prepared to depart Stamford Bridge as he struggles for game time under Maurizio Sarri. (Goal)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, has revealed he would be open to re-joining former club Ajax in the future. (De Telegraaf)

Togo coach Claude Le Roy has backed Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane for a shock move to rivals Manchester United. (Daily Star)

Wolverhampton Wanderers want to add attacking reinforcements to their squad in January but will refrain from re-recalling on-loan striker Rafa Mir from from Las Palmas. (Birmingham Mail)