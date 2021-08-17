Newcastle United 'rival' West Ham for ex-Arsenal man as Steve Bruce 'considers' move for Premier League duo

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu spent last season on loan at Sheffield United. (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce did not rule out further signings before the deadline on Tuesday, August 31 following Joe Willock’s arrival from Arsenal on Friday.

However, any deals are likely to be loans after the Magpies paid in excess of £20m to bring Willock back to St James’s Park.

Here’s the latest Toon gossip:

Newcastle linked with Chelsea duo

Chelsea defensive pair Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr are reportedly on Newcastle’s list of potential loan targets.

Bruce is likely to explore the loan market in the final weeks of the transfer window with two domestic loan slots permitted.

However, two players cannot be signed from the same club, meaning the 60-year-old would have to pick between Ampadu or Sarr.

Both players will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after spending last season at Sheffield United and Porto, respectively.

Magpies ‘ask’ about Rangers midfielder

Newcastle have made contact with Rangers about signing midfielder Glenn Kamara.

That’s according to 90min, who claims United, Arsenal, West Ham and Watford have enquired about the Finland international.

The Scottish Premiership champions want to tie Kamara down to a new contract with emerging interest from the Premier League and Europe.

Indeed, a recent report from The Sun stated Russian side Spartak Moscow have reignited their £10m interest in the 25-year-old.

Allan Saint-Maximin tipped to join ‘upwardly mobile’ club

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has tipped Allan Saint-Maximin to join an “upwardly mobile” club such as Leeds, Everton or Aston Villa.

The Frenchman’s electric performances at St James’s Park have seen figures such as £70m quoted, and Collymore believes teams elsewhere “should take a punt on him”.

“I like Allan Saint-Maximin – he has pace, skills and attitude,” he told the Daily Mirror. “If I were in charge of recruitment at an upwardly mobile club such as West Ham, Everton, Leeds or Aston Villa I’d take a punt on him.