Newcastle United rivalled by Premier League side in pursuit of French striker - report

Newcastle United could face a battle to land reported target Sebastien Haller, with another Premier League outfit linked to the French forward.

Haller has long been linked with a move to St James’s Park, with United running the rule over the the Paris-born ex-French Under-21 international as far back as 2017, when the Eintracht Frankfurt striker was with former club Utrecht.

And it is understood United are keen this summer, after the frontman’s eye-catching performances in the Europa League and Bundesliga last season.

But the 24-year-old’s 13 goals in 24 league appearances last season has also reportedly caught the eye of Manchester United souts.

According to the Daily Mail, United could be rivalled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils, should they progress with a move for Haller.

Solskjaer is thought to see Haller, also linked with Everton and Norwich City, as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is an £80million target for Antonio Conte and Inter Milan.

A deal for either club could well be complicated by the fact Frankfurt have sold their main striker already this summer with Serbian Luka Jovic signing for Real Madrid, and may be reluctant to also see Haller depart in the same summer.

Newcastle’s summer activity is also complicated by the fact Rafa Benitez is yet to pen a new deal at St James’s Park.

His current contract runs out on June 30.