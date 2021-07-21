Here are some of the latest NUFC-related stories from around the web:

Competition for teenage defender

Earlier this summer, Newcastle were credited with interest in Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie.

Piero Hincapie playing for Ecuador.

Last month, the Scottish Sun claimed that Newcastle and Celtic were battling to sign the teenage centre-back, who represented Ecuador at the recent Copa America tournament.

Yet fresh reports from Italy, via CalcioMercato, claim that Serie A clubs Roma and Napoli are also tracking Hincapie this summer.

Brentford close in on Ajer deal

Elsewhere, former Newcastle target Kristoffer Ajer has reportedly passed his medical at Brentford.

Several clubs were credited with interest in the 23-year-old centre-back, including Norwich and German side Bayer Leverkusen.

When asked about Ajer and potential signings after his side’s pre-season friendly against Boreham Wood on Tuesday, Bees boss Thomas Frank told Sky Sports: “There’s rumours about a new player, let’s see what is happening tomorrow.

“Let me put it this way, I think they (the fans) can expect to see something soon.”

Joe Willock latest

Finally, Arsenal’s pre-season trip to the USA has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak – while Newcastle are still waiting on a decision over midfield target Joe Willock.

The Magpies have held talks with Arsenal over a move for the 21-year-old, and had been hoping to come to a loan agreement before the USA trip.

It’s unclear if Willock would have been named in the Arsenal squad to travel abroad.

