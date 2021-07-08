Newcastle United rumours: Magpies want English midfielder, Toon willing to sell defender this summer

The saga has rumbled on for quite some time now, and is set to go through an arbitration process that will once and for all decide whether Mike Ashley is given the green light to sell up and leave St James’ Park.

Helping to front the bid is Amanda Staveley, and she has been talking about her plans for the Magpies

If a successful legal challenge results in the takeover being approved, Staveley and co are ready to invest heavily into the Magpies and the region.

She told ITV Tyne Tees: “I believed wholeheartedly then, and I do now, that the right investor and only investor for Newcastle alongside the Reubens are the Public Investment Fund.

"They’re tenacious, (got) deep pockets and committed.

“We’re going to invest heavily into not only players but the academy, the grounds, the infrastructure and the surrounding areas.

"Every single part of the club will be looked at and developed. We will make sure the fans are a part of the decisions we make.”

On the arbitration process, which she has pleaded is made public, Staveley added: "I can’t talk about the actual arbitration process as I’m not privy to it but I can tell you all of the questions the Premier League presented to us were absolutely answered in an incredibly quick and timely manner.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Diagne proving popular Watford, Burnley, and Bournemouth are the clubs ‘after’ Galatasaray’s Mbaye Diagne. (Takvim) (Photo by JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JASON CAIRNDUFF Buy photo

2. Eagles want Olise Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Reading midfielder Michael Olise, who could be set to become Patrick Vieira's first signing as Eagles manager. The 19-year-old is availiable for a bargain £8m, due to a release clause in his Royals contract. (Football Insider) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Longman joins Hull City Hull City have won the race to sign Brighton forward Ryan Longman, ahead of Barnsley. The 20-year-old has joined the Tigers on a season-long loan, after signing a new two-year deal with the Seagulls. (Club website) (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Photo: Warren Little Buy photo

4. Villa plot McNeil raid Aston Villa will try to sign Burnley's Dwight McNeil if they are unable to land Emile Smith Rowe. (Football Insider) (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo