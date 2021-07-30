Newcastle United rumours: Steve Bruce set for new contract, Allan Saint-Maximin 'unsettled'

Here are the biggest Magpies-related rumours from today:

Steve Bruce set for new three-year contract?

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is set to hand Steve Bruce a new three-year contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce and forward Allan Saint-Maximin. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Sports Direct tycoon reportedly wants to award Bruce with a new deal after keeping the club in the Premier League last season.

Ashley is willing to stick by Bruce for as long as he keeps United in the top-flight, despite the discontent from the Geordie fanbase.

The 60-year-old came under intense calls to be sacked last term after a run of two wins in just 21 matches before finishing the season on a high.

Although United surged to a 12th place finish, supporters still chanted against the former Manchester United defender during the 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Bruce, whose current deal at Newcastle expires in June 2022, has vowed to fight on as head coach.

However, despite those reports from the Star, the Daily Telegraph’s Luke Edwards doesn’t believe Bruce will get a new contract.

He tweeted: “Might be wrong, but don't think Bruce is getting a new contract I think it just automatically adds a year at end of every season so he always has a three-year contract effectively.

"It neither prolongs or shortens how long he is manager. That is entirely up to Mike Ashley.”

Allan Saint-Maximin ‘unsettled’

Meanwhile, Edwards also believes Allan Saint-Maximin is unsettled at Newcastle.

The French winger signed from Nice in a deal worth £16.6million in 2019, where he instantly established himself as a fans’ favourite on Tyneside.

Saint-Maximin has been linked with Everton this summer, with some fans fearful that could turn his head.

It is claimed the 24-year-old is unsettled, but Newcastle “have a strong hand”.

"I have no doubt he is unsettled,” tweeted Edwards. There are plenty of people around him who would like to get him a move but they are the same people who got him to sign a six-year contract last year and valuation is £70m+ #nufc have strong hand - no pressure to sell.”

Saint-Maximin missed the pre-season trip to Rotherham on Tuesday through illness.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.