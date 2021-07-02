Premier League match ball. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United rumours: Toon emerge as favourites for EPL hitman, Bid expected for £22m Euro 2020 talent

Newcastle United’s transfer policy under Mike Ashley has been a longstanding bone of contention among supporters.

By Jason Jones
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 7:47 am

The Magpies will likely need to invest substantially if they are to seriously improve on last term’s 12th-place finish next season, but former Toon hero Chris Waddle is far from optimistic about the chances of that happening.

Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: “They had a good finish to the season. Steve Bruce had a good run and got well away from any talk of relegation. He’s got a good crop of players there.

"Let’s be honest with Newcastle, mid-table’s a good position for them. They don’t spend money like other teams.

"They need a goal scorer. Wilson’s been injured a lot - if he played the full season he might get the 20 goals you’re looking for. Joelinton’s never hit the ground running, so there’s not many people who’ll chip in with goals if Wilson’s not playing.

"It’s always a 1-0 or 2-1, and it’s very hard when you’re going out and thinking ‘we’re going to have to score one goal to hold on and win a game’.

"I think Steve makes the most of what he’s got. If he’s let loose with the chequebook to go and buy two strikers, around the £30-40m mark, then you’ve got a chance.

"Realistically, it’ll be much the same for Newcastle this season.

"They might get two or three players in for not a lot of money, hoping they can help the team away from relegation.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’ Premier League speculation below…

1. Alioski announcment expected soon

Ezgjan Alioski's next move will be confirmed in a “short time". The wide man's contract with Leeds United expired on Thursday. (Fotomac) (Photo by Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool

2. Reds still keen on Bissouma

Liverpool are ‘keeping tabs’ on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer. (Liverpool Echo) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Mumbongo joins Stanley

Burnley striker Joel Mumbongo has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan. (Official club website) (Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: Pool

4. City in White talks

Manchester City have had preliminary conversations with Ben White about a summer transfer, amid reports Arsenal have made two bids to sign him from Brighton. (Transfer Window Podcast) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

