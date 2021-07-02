Newcastle United rumours: Toon emerge as favourites for EPL hitman, Bid expected for £22m Euro 2020 talent

The Magpies will likely need to invest substantially if they are to seriously improve on last term’s 12th-place finish next season, but former Toon hero Chris Waddle is far from optimistic about the chances of that happening.

Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: “They had a good finish to the season. Steve Bruce had a good run and got well away from any talk of relegation. He’s got a good crop of players there.

"Let’s be honest with Newcastle, mid-table’s a good position for them. They don’t spend money like other teams.

"They need a goal scorer. Wilson’s been injured a lot - if he played the full season he might get the 20 goals you’re looking for. Joelinton’s never hit the ground running, so there’s not many people who’ll chip in with goals if Wilson’s not playing.

"It’s always a 1-0 or 2-1, and it’s very hard when you’re going out and thinking ‘we’re going to have to score one goal to hold on and win a game’.

"I think Steve makes the most of what he’s got. If he’s let loose with the chequebook to go and buy two strikers, around the £30-40m mark, then you’ve got a chance.

"Realistically, it’ll be much the same for Newcastle this season.

"They might get two or three players in for not a lot of money, hoping they can help the team away from relegation.”

