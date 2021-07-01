Newcastle United rumours: Toon target set for EPL medical, Magpies in talks with winger
Newcastle United new boy Remi Savage has opened up on his decision to swap high-flying Liverpool for a stint at St. James’ Park.
The young defender completed a move to the north east recently despite efforts to retain his services from the Reds, who tabled an offer of a new contract to the teenager.
He was highly thought of at Anfield, as reflected in their one-year extension offer, however the player has explained why he jumped at the opportunity to move to Tyneside.
Savage told NUFC.co.uk: "It's a new challenge and it's good to maybe get out of my comfort zone and move to a new club - and a massive club as well. Hopefully I can show everyone what I've got, and progress with Newcastle.
"I feel like it was the right time for a new chapter and hopefully I can push on from here. I'd like to bring leadership, and hopefully keep the goals out of the net - that's the main job, really! I'll give it my all and hopefully enjoy my time here, and push on as well."
Savage played with the likes of first-teamers Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams at Anfield.
He added: "There are a few who have made their first team, and I'm happy to see that - hopefully I can do the same at Newcastle."
Savage also has experience of playing in the U19 UEFA Youth League and the Papa John’s Trophy last season.
