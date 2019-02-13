Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle facing ban after being hit with FA charge

Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle could be banned for diving after he was hit with a Football Association charge.

Gayle, on loan at West Bromwich Albion, went down in the penalty area under pressure from Alexander Milosevic and Yohan Benalouane in the 89th minute of Tuesday night’s Championship clash at The Hawthorns.

Jay Rodriguez duly equalised from the penalty spot and the game ended 2-2.

An FA statement read: “Dwight Gayle has been charged for ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ following the game against Nottingham Forest.

“It is alleged he committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the 89th minute of the game.”

Last season, Omar Niasse was banned for two games for diving after winning a penalty for Everton against Crystal Palace.

Martin O’Neill, Forest’s manager, had accused Gayle of diving after the game, though he wasn’t critical of referee Lee Mason.

“I spoke to the referee,” said O’Neill. “He said it if it was a mistake, it was an honest one, and I accept that.

“It certainly looked like a dive. I’ve seen it back twice from a rather long lens angle, and not on TV, but everyone I have spoken to says it was a dive. In this day and age, it’s very difficult for a referee – harder than it’s ever been.”