Newcastle United's Elias Sorensen reacts to his loan move

Elias Soresen's looking to follow in Sean Longstaff's footsteps at Newcastle United.

Sorensen has joined League One club Blackpool on a half-season loan.

The 19-year-old has made the move after scoring 19 games for Newcastle's Under-23 and Under-21 sides this season.

Midfielder Longstaff – who has started United's last four first-team matches – spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road.

Sorensen said: "I see Sean getting a few games in the Premier League now, and he went away to Blackpool and Kilmarnock, so a few loan spells for him worked very well.

“I spoke to him about it (this move), and he liked it when he was here. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me as well.

“I’m excited to see what it brings. Hopefully, I can get a few games in League One and show what I’m capable of.”

Sorensen scored two goals in two games for Denmark's Under-21 side last week.