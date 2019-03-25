Newcastle United's Fabian Schar opens up on 'awful' clash of heads

Fabian Schar has spoken about the "awful" moment he clashed heads playing for Switzerland.

Schar's head collided with the skull of Georgia's Jemal Tabidze in Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Opponent Jano Ananidze stopped the prone Schar swallowing his tongue.

Schar, however, played on and Switzerland went on to win 2-0.

"It looks awful," the Newcastle United defender told Blick. "I can't remember anything.

"I was out for a few seconds. My skull is still humming, and I've got neck ache and a bruise on my forehead, but it was worth it."

Newcastle will now want to know why Schar wasn't taken off after being knocked out.

Schar is serving a two-game suspension for Newcastle after picking up 10 bookings.