Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron left in tears after Paraguay's Copa America setback

Miguel Almiron was left in tears after Paraguay’s Copa America opener ended in a draw.

The Newcastle United midfielder recovered from season-ending hamstring injury in time to make his country’s squad for the tournament, which is being staged in Brazil.

And Almiron, 25, starred as Paraguay as they took a 2-0 lead against Qatar in Rio de Janeiro thanks to goals from Oscar Cardozo and Derlis Gonzalez.

However, Qatar, a guest side in the tournament, fought back and drew 2-2 at the iconic Maracana stadium thanks to strikes from Almoez Ali and Boualem Khoukhi.

Almiron – who also created a goal for Cardozo which was ruled out by VAR – was in tears at the final whistle.

Meanwhile, former United loanee Salomon Rondon played for Venezuela in their goalless draw against Peru on Saturday.