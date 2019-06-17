Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron left in tears after Paraguay's Copa America setback

Miguel Almiron at the final whistle.
Miguel Almiron at the final whistle.

Miguel Almiron was left in tears after Paraguay’s Copa America opener ended in a draw.

The Newcastle United midfielder recovered from season-ending hamstring injury in time to make his country’s squad for the tournament, which is being staged in Brazil.

And Almiron, 25, starred as Paraguay as they took a 2-0 lead against Qatar in Rio de Janeiro thanks to goals from Oscar Cardozo and Derlis Gonzalez.

However, Qatar, a guest side in the tournament, fought back and drew 2-2 at the iconic Maracana stadium thanks to strikes from Almoez Ali and Boualem Khoukhi.

Almiron – who also created a goal for Cardozo which was ruled out by VAR – was in tears at the final whistle.

Meanwhile, former United loanee Salomon Rondon played for Venezuela in their goalless draw against Peru on Saturday.