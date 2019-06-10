Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron stars on his comeback

Miguel Almiron starred on his comeback for Paraguay.

The Newcastle United midfielder suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in April.

Almiron, signed from Atlanta United in January, was carried off the pitch in tears at St James’s Park after breaking down against Southampton.

However, the 25-year-old has returned to fitness in time for Paraguay’s Copa America campaign, and he made his comeback against Guatemala yesterday.

Almiron set up one of his country’s two goals with a free-kick and played the full 90 minutes in Asuncion.