Newcastle United's Paul Dummett ends three-year Wales exile

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has been handed an international call-up - ending his exile from the Wales national side.

The full-back has been named as part of Ryan Giggs' squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures as he looks set to earn his first cap since 2015.

Dummett had previously declared himself unavailable for international duty in 2017 having found his opportunities limited under former manager Chris Coleman.

Instead, the 26-year-old chose to focus on his club career and even turned down an invitation to team-up with Giggs' squad for the China Cup earlier this year.

Speaking to Press Association Sport, he said: “I wanted to make sure I was playing every week for Newcastle and he (Giggs) respected the decision that I made.

“But he was really positive when I spoke to him on the phone.

“New managers have different ideas and different players play, so it is obviously a new era at Wales now."

However, Dummett recently announced his intention to re-join the Wales ranks and has now been handed an opportunity.

His last cap came in a 2015 friendly against the Netherlands, but the defender's three-year exile now looks set to end.

Dummett forms part of Giggs' squad for the games against Denmark and the Republic of Ireland - where he could face Newcastle teammate Ciaran Clark.