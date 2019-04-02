Newcastle United's players feel a chill at Arsenal as Rafa Benitez demands they 'focus' on run-in

Newcastle United's players had to have cold showers after their defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Rafa Benitez's side was beaten 2-0 by Arsenal last night.

And to make matters worse, the showers in the away dressing room weren't working properly after the game.

Arsenal's dressing room was also understood to be affected by the shower fault.

Newcastle had never looked like taking anything from the game, which was decided by goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette.

Newcastle's players at the Emirates Stadium.

The result left the club 14th in the Premier League, and seven points above 18th-placed Cardiff City, ahead of Saturday's home game against Crystal Palace.

“If you're asking me ‘would I prefer to be closer to Cardiff or higher’, I would prefer to be where we are," said manager Benitez.

"You can talk about lots of things, but I would prefer to be where we are and have the points on the table. After that, we have to try to get three points in the next game, and that's it.

“For us, every game is a final. I said that before. For us, the next game is the most important – it's one game at a time.

"We have to be sure we're focused. We have to be confident when we approach the game and try to win. After, we'll see what happens with the other teams.

"Every game will be difficult. I have always said that maybe the last game against Fulham could be the one that makes the difference. Hopefully not, but we have to keep going with that in our mind.

"We just have to believe we can get the points, that's it.