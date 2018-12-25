Newcastle United’s previous 10 league positions heading into Christmas Day – and where they finished that season
Newcastle United fans can somewhat enjoy their Christmas knowing the club is five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.
Rafa Benitez's side, with the clear aim of survival in England's top-flight, are on course to do so - but how have the Magpies ranked in recent years on Christmas Day? Scroll and click through the pages as we look back at the club's Xmas position over the previous 10 seasons.
1. 2008/09 (Premier League)
Despite lying in 12th with 22 points on Christmas Day, the Magpies were relegated from the top tier with just 34 points.