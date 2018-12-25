Newcastle United’s previous 10 league positions heading into Christmas Day – and where they finished that season

Rafa Benitez's side, with the clear aim of survival in England's top-flight, are on course to do so - but how have the Magpies ranked in recent years on Christmas Day? Scroll and click through the pages as we look back at the club's Xmas position over the previous 10 seasons.

1. 2008/09 (Premier League) Despite lying in 12th with 22 points on Christmas Day, the Magpies were relegated from the top tier with just 34 points.

2. 2009/10 (Championship) Top of the league, Chris Hughtons side lost just once after Xmas to confirm an immediate return to the top-flight.

3. 2010/11 (Premier League) Newcastle held a top ten place (8th), though rounded off their campaign in a respectable 12th position.

4. 2011/12 (Premier League) Occupying 7th place on Christmas Day, Newcastle went on to secure their highest-ever return under Mike Ashley by finishing 5th.

