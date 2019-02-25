Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon reveals whether this is his best season yet in English football

Salomon Rondon's targeting a personal best at Newcastle United this season.

The on-loan striker took his Premier League goal tally for the season to seven – eight in all competitions – with his strike in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at St James's Park.

Ayoze Perez was also on target at St James's Park as Newcastle moved up to 15th place ahead of tomorrow night's home game against Burnley.

Rondon's best goal haul came in 2015-16 in his first season at parent club West Bromwich Albion, when he scored nine league goals and another in the FA Cup.

Asked if this was his best season yet in English football, the 29-year-old said: “I’m feeling good.

"The gaffer brought me here to score the team, and that’s what I’m trying to do. If I’m not scoring goals, then it’s my job to help other players score goals and I feel like I’m doing that, like I’m doing my job.

“My first season at West Brom was my best in terms of goals, when I got 10. But I feel as though this season is going much better than that one.

"I have seven in the Premier League, and 8 in all competitions, but I’m a better player now.

"I have to carry on. When you're a striker, you have to score to get confidence to show your quality, so I hope to keep scoring and keep showing it."

Rondon, so often isolated up front this season, has been getting chances in recent games.

And the Venezuela international – who opened the scoring less than a minute into the second half – didn't let his head drop after failing to convert three first-half chances against Huddersfield.

“It’s been good to have so many chances in recent games," said Rondon. "I had two chances in the first half, and then the keeper saved another one.

"The most important thing when you miss chances is to stay strong and be ready for the next chance to score a goal, and fortunately I did that."

Rondon spoke about Miguel Almiron's stunning home debut after the Huddersfield game.