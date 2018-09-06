Newcastle United's strongest team: Choose your best XI

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez
With Newcastle United's seven summer signing now settling in, we want to know your strongest Magpies XI!

Martin Dubravka, Kenedy, Ki Sung-yeung, Yoshinor Muto, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Salomon Rondon all joined the club - but do they fit into your strongest XI? In recent weeks, Rafa Benitez has resorted to a 5-4-1 formation in order to compete against the Premier League big guns in Chelsea and Manchester City, however it'll come as no surprise should the Spainard switch back to his common 4-4-1-1 formation very soon - and that is the formation used to decide who you think is the best Newcastle starting 11.