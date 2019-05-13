Newcastle United's Under-23s suffer another agonising final defeat

Newcastle United's Under-23s were denied promotion by Southampton tonight.

Ben Dawson's side were beaten 2-1 at the St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League 2 Division Two play-off final.

The defeat followed last week's 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League Cup final.

Dan N'Lundulu gave Southampton a 39th-minute lead with a looping header.

And Tyreke Johnson doubled the home side's advantage nine minutes after the break.

Dawson then sent on Callum Roberts, who will leave the club in the summer.

And the winger set up captain Owen Bailey, who gave the team a lifeline in the 81st minute with a goal from the edge of the area.

Newcastle pushed for an equaliser – Roberts had a shot blocked and Elias Sorensen put another effort over – but Southampton held on to claim promotion.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Sterry, Walters, Bailey, Cass, Watts, Allan (Roberts, 56), M Longstaff, Sorensen, Sangare (Charman, 64), Longelo (Toure, 56).