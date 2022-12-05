Newcastle United Saudi Arabia squad features several surprises including injured pair

Newcastle will also face Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal on Thursday (5pm kick-off) as part of the World Cup break tour.

The majority of Eddie Howe’s first team squad have made the journey to Riyadh. Notable exceptions include those currently at the World Cup in Qatar – Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope.

But one notable inclusion in the squad was right-back Emil Krafth, who is currently recovering from a long-term ACL injury. The Sweden international is not expected to be back in contention until the back end of the season at the earliest but has travelled to Saudi Arabia to continue his rehab process with his team-mates.

Emil Krafth of Newcastle United FC with Alex Grimaldo of SL Benfica in action during the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Paul Dummett has also travelled despite currently being sidelined with a calf injury while Alexander Isak, Matt Ritchie and Sven Botman are expected to be involved in the warm weather training camp following respective thigh, calf and ankle issues.

Newcastle Under-21s players Jay Turner-Cooke, Alex Murphy, Dylan Stephenson, Joe White and Jamie Miley have been included on the trip.

In addition to those players at the World Cup, defender Dan Burn was conspicuously absent from the team photo showing the squad arriving in Riyadh.

The 30-year-old didn’t travel with the rest of the squad to Saudi Arabia due to illness but is expected to join up with his team-mates this week.